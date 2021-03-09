Fact Check-Tucker Carlson screenshot featuring Space Jam’s Lola character and cancel culture is edited   

Social media users have been sharing posts online that show a screenshot of a Fox News broadcast discussing the ‘canceling’ of the cartoon character Lola from the Space Jam films. The screenshot suggests that Fox News is discussing this topic while CNN, MSNBC, and ABC were discussing the pandemic relief bill. This image has been digitally altered.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The headline shown in the screenshot refers to the redesign of the character Lola from Space Jam in the 2021 movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” www.imdb.com/title/tt3554046/ , saying that “cancel culture” is changing her look to be less feminine.

Lola was previously depicted with a more revealing outfit in the 1996 Space Jam movie here .

The film’s director Malcolm D. Lee told Entertainment Weekly in an interview on March 5, 2021 here that the character was “very sexualized, like Betty Boop mixed with Jessica Rabbit”. Lee explained in the interview the importance of reflecting the authenticity of “strong, capable female characters” and changing Lola’s look so that it was feminine without being objectified, and giving her a "real voice" (here ).

Cancel culture refers to the trend, often fueled by social media, in which people are ostracized because of behavior or remarks seen as objectionable (here).

Reuters was not able to find a segment or a news story on Fox News with the headline shown in the claim. A Google search of the headline reveals that it only appears on meme pages and blogs. A spokesperson for Fox News confirmed to Reuters that the image in the claim has been edited and no such story was aired.

It appears that the screenshot comes from the Feb. 16, 2021 episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight here , as it shows Carlson wearing the same shirt and tie.

The March 4, 2021 tweet by Zach Bornstein featured in these posts can be seen here . Responses below show users questioning the authenticity of the Carlson segment and weather it was intended as humor (“Wait... Is this real? I'm not sure anymore” and “I don’t even know what is real and what is comedy anymore”). Bornstein didn’t immediately respond to Reuters request for comment to clarify the nature of the tweet.

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan passed the Senate on March 6, 2021 (here).

The plan passed in a 50-49 vote with the support of every Democrat but no Republicans. It is one of the largest stimulus bills in U.S. history and one of President Biden’s first major legislative victories. The final bill includes $400 billion in one-time payments of $1,400 to many Americans, with a phase-out starting for those with annual incomes above $75,000. It also includes $300 a week in extended jobless benefits for the 9.5 million people thrown out of work in the crisis (here).

On March 4, the tweet’s date, CNN, MSNBC and ABC covered the bill ( here , here and here ).

Fox News also reported about the bill on March 4, examples can be seen (here and here ).

In the past few days, Carlson did cover cancel culture on his show here and Fox News did cover cancel culture on other shows here , here and here .

VERDICT

Altered. The screenshot in the claim has been edited to include text about the character Lola from the Space Jam movies in a Tucker Carlson segment. Fox News also covered the coronavirus relief bill on March 4, the date the tweet in these claims was posted.

