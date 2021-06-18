Fact Check-Photo shows real gas prices at Chevron gas station in Los Angeles

A photo shows the real prices for gasoline and diesel at a Chevron gas station in Los Angeles, contrary to suggestions by some social media users.

Shared over 10,000 times, the post ( here ) from June 14, features a photo of a sign at a Chevron gas station showing that gas and diesel prices are at $5.89 to $5.99, with the caption “Los Angeles this morning. (KABC)”.

Some comments on the posts show that they believe the photo has been edited, for example, “That’s photoshop, bud. Not even good photoshop.” While Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the image in the post, the prices shown are accurate.

Using the road signs in the background and Google Street View, Reuters found that the gas station in the picture is located on N Alameda Street in Los Angeles, California ( here , goo.gl/maps/u7fjr1sDzH1TXDX97 ).

Tyler Kruzich, External Affairs Advisor at Chevron ( www.chevron.com/media#contacts ), told Reuters via email that the prices at this station on June 14th, when the photo was posted, were “Regular Unleaded – $5.89; Midgrade - $5.95; Premium - $5.99; DSL - $5.99”, which matches the prices in the photo.

The post mentions KABC, or ABC-7, and the news channel did report on high gas prices on June 14 here . On May 12, 2021, NBC Los Angeles reported that gasoline cost up to $6 per gallon at some downtown LA stations ( here ).

According to the fuel tracking firm GasBuddy, California is the state with the most expensive regular unleaded retail fuel prices. However, the average cost per gallon in Los Angeles was $4.25 as of June 18th, suggesting that few stations were selling fuel at the rates seen in the Facebook picture.

Regular gas prices in the U.S. are $3.07 dollars per gallon as of June 14, 2021, according to the latest update from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) ( here ).

While this is a notable increase compared with the past six and a half years, EIA data shows that gas prices were higher for four years in the past decade between – 2011 and 2014 ( here , select data 2).

The EIA reported that surging gas prices were associated with increased demand for fuel as the U.S recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and more people start travelling in vehicles ( www.eia.gov/petroleum/weekly/ ).

VERDICT

True. Reuters identified the gas station in the photo and Chevron confirmed the prices shown are correct.

