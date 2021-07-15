Fact Check-England defender Harry Maguire did not refuse to ‘take the knee’ before Euro 2020 match

England defender Harry Maguire did not refuse to “take the knee” ahead of the Euro 2020 match against Ukraine, contrary to claims on social media.

Social media posts have shared an image (here , here) that shows all the team apart from Maguire kneeling ahead of kickoff.

The anti-racism gesture – first made by American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick and followed by the Black Lives Matter movement - has been adopted by England players before their matches as a show of solidarity against racial discrimination (here).

Following their defeat in the final of the Euro 2020, the team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse.

Some fans have also booed the England players for taking the knee.

One post sharing the photo wrote: “Well done to Harry Maguire for not taking the knee the other night in England’s win over Ukraine. Taking the knee isn’t about equality or heeling [sic] divisions, it’s the opposite, it’s a political gesture from a political movement. Don’t bow down (or kneel) to it!”.

The image in the post is real, but it is not true that Maguire did not take the knee.

As game footage shows (here , here), Maguire did kneel, but after the rest of the team.

Ukraine mistakenly kicked off the match before the England team had the chance to take a knee (here), and Maguire’s delay simply appears to be a reaction to this.

The defender has repeatedly taken the knee at his other matches (here , here , here).

VERDICT

Missing context. The image is real, but it is not true that Maguire did not take the knee. The defender knelt after his teammates because the Ukraine team had prematurely started the game.

