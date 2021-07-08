Fact Check-Make-A-Wish Foundation is not only granting wishes to fully vaccinated children

Posts being shared online are misrepresenting the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s policies by wrongly saying it is only granting wishes to terminally ill children who are fully vaccinated.

The foundation – which grants wishes to children with a wide range of critical conditions, not just ones with an end-of-life diagnosis - says it does not deny wishes to unvaccinated children here .

The Foundation said there have been some restrictions on wishes involving air travel and large gatherings during the pandemic. Unvaccinated children who made those sorts of wishes have been encouraged to look at other options. But it said it had recently started lifting those restrictions and they no longer applied to children with end-of-life diagnoses.

The text in the posts reads: “Make-a-Wish Foundation to grant wishes only to terminally ill children who are fully vaccinated. That’s the evilest thing I can imagine.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation described the posts as “misinformation”.

“Make-A-Wish will not require anyone to get vaccinated to get a wish,” it wrote on its website here . “We respect everyone's freedom of choice. We understand that there are many families whose children aren't eligible for the vaccine yet, and we also know that there are families who are choosing not to get the vaccine.”

It said it had granted more than 6,500 wishes to children and families since the beginning of the pandemic, irrespective of their vaccination status.

The children who did not currently meet the requirements for air travel and large gatherings had many other options including “road trips to national parks, spending time with celebrities, outdoor playhouses, shopping sprees, staycations, wishes for pets, computers, and room redecoration,” the website said. The decision to lift those requirements for children with end-of-life diagnoses was the first step in a phased reemergence plan, it added.

VERDICT

False. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is not denying wishes to unvaccinated children. There is a vaccination policy for wishes involving air travel and large gatherings, but that does not apply to children with end-of-life diagnoses.

