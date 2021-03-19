Fact Check-Canadian company is not changing life insurance policies to negatively affect those who get vaccinated against COVID-19

A post seen by thousands of people on social media has said a Canadian insurance company updated its life insurance policies to negatively affect those who get vaccinated against COVID-19. This is not true. The company has since contacted the person who originally posted the claim to inform them of the opposite.

The original Feb. 26 post on Facebook has now been deleted, but not before it was copied and shared on numerous other profiles ( here , here and here ).

It was posted by a woman in Canada who said her insurance company, Manulife, would not fulfil her life insurance policy if she were to die as a result of complications caused by a COVID-19 vaccine. She said the company had told her this was due to COVID vaccines being “experimental”.

“I just spoke with my insurance company Manulife, I was curious if I got the vaccine for COVID-19 and passed away from complications, would my life insurance policy be valid,” the Facebook user said. She added: “Well guess what? Confirmed they would NOT pay out my policy because the vaccine is experimental! Wake up Canada!!! Do your research!!! Share share share.”

On March 12, the same user posted again, this time with screenshots showing an email and letter exchange between herself and a Manulife employee. One letter on Manulife-headed paper, dated March 10, said: “To confirm our call on March 5 and per our COVID-19 FAQs on Manulife.ca, COVID-19 vaccination in no way negatively impacts current insurance policies or coverage.”

The letter goes on to apologise for “any miscommunication” during the original phone call, adding: “On that call, you asked about what would happen to your life insurance coverage if you got a COVID vaccine and the agent incorrectly indicated a claim would not be covered. The information you received was not accurate and getting vaccinated will not impact your coverage or result in denial of a claim.

“To reiterate, the COVID-19 vaccine will not negatively impact your policy with us. As a company we support vaccination to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Again, I apologise for the confusion” (here).

The company has also responded to other users sharing the claim on Twitter (here), and has released a separate statement to clarify its position (here).

Meanwhile, the original Facebook also makes a reference to claims that COVID-19 vaccines are “experimental”. This is not true. It is likely borne from similar concerns raised by social media users in Feb. 2021 over official clinical trial records listing the years 2022 and 2023 as “estimated study completion dates” for COVID vaccines (here and here). This phrase, however, has been misinterpreted.

Vaccines are approved by regulators after completing Phase III clinical trials, having been found to have a high success rate. It is then standard practice for safety monitoring to continue – which is what the phrase “estimated study completion dates” is referencing – when the rollout begins. Reuters has debunked these claims in detail here , here and here .

Approved COVID-19 vaccines have been found to be safe and effective, and Reuters has repeatedly addressed social media posts suggesting otherwise here , here , here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. Manulife has not changed its life insurance policies to negatively affect people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Approved COVID-19 vaccines are not experimental. They have been trialled and evidence shows them to be safe and effective.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .