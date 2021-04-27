Fact Check-Photo shows an anti-Brexit march in 2018, not an anti-lockdown rally in 2021

A photograph of an anti-Brexit march from 2018 has been shared on social media alongside the false claim that it shows a protest against coronavirus restrictions in 2021.

The mislabeled photo has been shared in posts (here , here , here and here).

On April 24, several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic (here).

Media reports put numbers at about 10,000, though the Metropolitan Police did not confirm a figure.

Since then, users have claimed that an aerial photograph of crowds gathered in central London was taken during the march on April 24.

This, however, is false. The photograph actually shows an anti-Brexit rally several years before.

In Oct. 2018, thousands gathered in central London calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

The mislabeled image was taken from a video of the march, which was featured in this BBC article (www.bbc.com/news/uk-45926996) (timecode, 14 seconds).

VERDICT

False. The photograph shows an anti-Brexit march in 2018, not an anti-lockdown rally in 2021.

