Fact Check-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not say ‘people are dying who have never died before’

A nonsensical quotation about people dying is being falsely attributed to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on social media. Greene is the latest politician to be falsely attributed the phrase.

Posts (here , here , here , here) are claiming Greene said, “People are dying who have never died before.”

Greene, 46, who said she was inspired to enter politics by former U.S. President Donald Trump, embraced his false claim that he won the Nov. 3 election. Before taking office in January, she also voiced support for an array of unfounded conspiracy theories including the “QAnon” theory that elite Democrats are part of a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles and cannibals.

Nick Dyer, communications director for Greene, told Reuters via email that the quote is “absolutely false.”

Reuters found no evidence that Greene said the words in the quotation. Keyword searches on her social media accounts yielded no results ( here , here , here ).

Reuters has previously debunked claims that attributed an almost identical quote to the current and former U.S. Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump, as seen here and here .

A quick Twitter search shows hundreds of results attributing “people are dying who have never died before” to Trump, making it difficult to verify the first misattribution. However, the earliest Tweet Reuters was able to find with this precise quote, stems from 2009 (here). It is unrelated to Trump or Biden and attributes the quote to Ernest Hemingway.

In two biographies of Ernest Hemingway, his use of this phrase is indeed mentioned, although it is not clear whether Hemingway himself coined the phrase ( here ; here ).

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that Greene said this about people dying. The late writer Ernest Hemingway is documented as having used the phrase.

