Fact Check-County in England says it is recruiting COVID-19 marshals as a precaution, not because restrictions are planned to continue

A recruitment contract for Covid marshals in a county in England for the second half of this year has led some users on social media to suggest that the government is planning to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place beyond June 21, Britain’s target date to lift them. However, the county which issued the contract says it is only precautionary, and authorities are still aiming to lift restrictions in June.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set June 21 as the first possible date at which Britain could lift its social distancing rules. On May 3, he said the country had a “good chance” of lifting rules on time. (here).

Throughout the pandemic, Britain has employed marshals to help the public obey social distancing rules. The marshals have no enforcement powers.

A screenshot of a government contract for “the provision of Covid Marshals” has been shared by various posts (here , here , here).

The contract is genuine and can be found here (here).

It is from the council governing Hertfordshire, a county north of London, and has a start date of July, 2021.

According to the posts, the contract is evidence restrictions are planned to continue beyond June.

“I pitty [sic] the fool thinking we are being released on 21st June!!!!”, an image of the contract has been captioned on Facebook (here).

However, the director of public health for Hertfordshire County Council, Jim McManus, said in a statement (here) that the local authorities were preparing for restrictions to be lifted in June. The contract was issued as a precaution in case infection numbers should unexpectedly surge again.

“In line with the Government’s projections for the roadmap out of lockdown, we are working towards restrictions being eased by 21 June 2021, but we know that the virus is still circulating and will be for some time,” McManus said.

“We know from last year that numbers of infections can change rapidly, and Government are very clear that we should plan in case a third wave arises. It would be a dereliction of duty not to prepare for a third wave, at the same time as doing all we can to prevent it happening by keeping infections as low as possible so we can enjoy summer with no restrictions.”

VERDICT

Missing context. The county recruiting the marshals says it is preparing for a worst case scenario, but still working towards the goal of lifting restrictions in June.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.