Fact Check-Boxer  Marvin Hagler was not ‘murdered’ by the COVID-19 vaccine; he died of natural causes

An Instagram user has falsely claimed in a video that boxing middleweight champion Marvellous Marvin Hagler was “murdered” with a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clip was posted on March 16 and has attracted more than 4,500 views. It features a man discussing an obituary for Hagler in The Times newspaper that reads: “He (Hagler) died from undisclosed causes on March 13, 2021” (here).

The man adds: “Well, we know he died after he got the vaccine. That man was murdered…just like all the other tens of thousands of people part of an illegal medical experiment” (Timestamp - 3.40).

This is false. While Hagler’s cause of death has not been made public, his wife Kay has dispelled rumours that it is linked to a COVID-19 jab. She wrote on Facebook two days after his death: “I was the only person close to him until the last minute, and I am the only person that know how things went not even his family know all the details and I do NOT accept to read some stupid comment without knowing really what happen.

“For sure wasn't the vaccine that caused his death. My baby left in peace with his usually smile and now is not the time to talk nonsense.” (here).

TMZ spoke to one of Hagler’s sons, who said his father had been taken to hospital in New Hampshire on March 13 after experiencing breathing and chest pains (here). A brief statement later posted on Hagler’s official website said the star had died of “natural causes”. It did not elaborate further about the cause of death (www.marvelousmarvin.com/).

Meanwhile, the Instagram post’s claim that “tens of thousands of people” receiving COVID-19 vaccines are part of an “illegal medical experiment” is also not true. It is likely borne from similar concerns raised by social media users in Feb. 2021 over official clinical trial records listing the years 2022 and 2023 as “estimated study completion dates” for COVID vaccines (here and here). This phrase, however, has been misinterpreted.

Vaccines are approved by regulators after completing Phase III clinical trials, having been found to have a high success rate. It is then standard practice for safety monitoring to continue – which is what the phrase “estimated study completion dates” is referencing – when the rollout begins. Reuters has debunked these claims in detail here , here and here .

Approved COVID-19 vaccines have been found to be safe and effective, and Reuters has repeatedly addressed social media posts suggesting otherwise here , here , here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. Marvelous Marvin Hagler was not murdered by COVID-19 vaccine. He died of natural causes and his wife says was this was unrelated to an inoculation. Vaccine rollouts are not illegal medical experiments; they are approved after widespread clinical trials and have been found to be safe and effective.

