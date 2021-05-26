Fact Check-Video of maskless Democrats taken after CDC’s latest guidance

A widely shared video on social media shows Democrat lawmakers gathering without face masks or social distancing, with some users suggesting the footage is evidence they are ignoring public health guidance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the clip is missing key context: it was taken days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated previous advice and said fully vaccinated people could stop wearing face coverings and social distancing in most settings.

Comments include: “Rules for thee but not for me!”; “They don’t live by the same rules and laugh about how they can control the ignorant masses. They don’t work for us at all anymore” and “@speakerpelosi showing everyone how important for you to demand everyone to wear a mask? You hypocrite!”

Most of the posts ( here , here , here , here ) share a clip with an overlayed text that reads: “Dems caught not wearing Masks. It’s not about your Health It’s about Control.”

The 12-seconds of footage, originally published by the Recount on Twitter here (see Recount watermark on top left corner), shows U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi D-Calif, Sen. Raphael Warnock D-GA and Democratic Representative Grace Meng among others gathered for a bill-signing ceremony on May 20, 2021.

Reuters pictures and C-Span footage of the ceremony here , here .

Seven days earlier, on May 13, the CDC updated previous guidance to say fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places ( here ). It also established fully immunized individuals do not need to physically distance in most settings.

People are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen shot ( here ).

The Wall Street Journal reported here that: “guests were told that fully vaccinated individuals didn’t have to wear masks” at the event and all others had to wear masks and socially distance, a White House official said. Attendees also had to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The bill-signing ceremony of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes act, which designates a Justice Department employee to expedite a review of hate crimes reported to police during the COVID-19 pandemic, marked the first time a large group publicly gathered unmasked inside the White House since the start of the Biden administration in January ( here ).

VERDICT

Missing context. Footage shows Democratic lawmakers gathering without face masks and not social distancing days after the CDC updated previous advice for fully vaccinated people.

