Fact Check-Face masks do not contain nanoparticle ‘Morgellons’ parasites

An image circulating online is not proof that nanoparticle parasites exist within face masks. Close up images and videos of face masks show synthetic fibers moving due to static electricity or moisture.

A widely shared screenshot shows what appears to be a set of tweezers holding a fiber.

A wall of text accompanies the image and reads: “HEALTH - All over the world disposable masks are being found to have nanotech Morgellons parasites. Every single company that puts these in their masks needs to be sued immediately. Get a cheap microscope, record the activity and document to be shown in court as evidence.”

The text continues by claiming that such parasites also exist in PCR tests.

Examples of the posts can be found ( here ), ( here ), ( here ), and ( here ).

One individual who shared the image on Instagram commented: “MASKING TRUTH. SINCE FOREVER ( here ).”

“Take off the masks,” another social media user said.

Other videos shared on Instagram claim to show proof of nanoparticle parasites in face masks, with close-up videos showing fibers in motion when masks are dipped in water or placed above steam ( here ).

Face masks do not contain nanoparticle parasites, and the claim has been addressed by Reuters previously ( here ), and ( here ).

Health experts at Meedan Health Desk previously told Reuters that the fragments are regular textile fibers that make up a significant part of household dust ( here ).

A nanoparticle relates to the size of a particle that ranges from 1 to 100 nanometers (nm), not visible to the naked eye ( here ), ( here ).

Conventional optical microscopes used in schools are not powerful enough to monitor nano-sized particles in detail – nanoparticles are smaller than the wavelength of optical light (400-700nm). Therefore, some nanoparticles would not be viewable via an optical microscope, while larger nanoparticles can be viewed with a high-quality optical microscope at very specific conditions, but not at a high resolution ( here ).

Scientists typically use scanning tunneling microscopes (STM) or atomic force microscopes (AFM) for the observing of fragments at such scale. Such microscopes do not use light, rather, electrons and a sharp needle which can bring nano-sized particles into focus during imaging ( here ).

Thus, fibers on face masks filmed up close via mobile phones are not nano in size ( here ) and cannot be monitored in detail via “cheap microscopes,” as the screenshots claimed.

The movement of the fragments is also likely due to static electricity or heat, experts at Meedan Health Desk explained, viewable ( here ).

“The movement of the fragments could also be due to Brownian motion, which is the random motion of particles (including non-living particles) in a fluid,” Brian Luna, Assistant Professor at the Department of Molecular Microbiology, and Immunology at the University of Southern California (USC), told Reuters via email ( here ), ( here ).

Brownian motion was first observed by Robern Brown in 1827 when monitoring the random movements of pollen grains in water ( here ).

Moreover, “Morgellons parasites,” as claimed in the social media posts, do not exist.

Morgellons is not the name of a parasite, rather, the name of a disease, the existence of which is contested. It is a skin condition whereby multicolored filaments lie under or protrude out of the skin ( here ).

Some medical professionals believe that Morgellons disease can be attributed to delusion, while others believe it to be legitimate, and due to an infectious agent or some other cause ( here ).

VERDICT

False. COVID-19 face masks do not contain nanoparticle parasites. The movements of fibers observed under a microscope are caused by static electricity or the random motion of particles in a fluid (Brownian motion). Morgellons is the name of a contested disease, and not a type of known parasite.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.