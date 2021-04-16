Fact Check-False claims about McDonald’s and Coca-Cola top position hires

Updated to correct spelling of Mcdonald’s

McDonald’s and Coca-Cola announced plans to increase the diversity of their workforce, but posts on social media about their purported plans to cease hiring white people for top positions are baseless. Spokespeople for both companies told Reuters this claim is false.

“McDonald’s and Coke have both announced no whites will be hired in top positions”, posts on Facebook read. Examples can be seen here , here and here .

Reuters found no evidence to support this claim. Such announcements would have been widely reported by the media.

When asked about the allegation, McDonald’s Corp confirmed to Reuters via email it is false.

On Feb. 18, 2021, the fast food chain announced new initiatives to increase diversity within the company, including tying executive bonuses to its new goals. The statement, however, makes no mention of stopping hires of white people in leadership positions ( here ).

The company announced its aim to increase the proportion of historically underrepresented groups in senior leadership roles in the United States from its current 29% to 35% in the next five years ( here ). It also said it planned to raise the proportion of women in leadership roles from 37% to 45% globally by the end of 2025.

Scott Leith, a spokesman for Coca-Cola, told Reuters via email the claim “is fabricated and is not accurate.”

According to its website here by 2030 , the company aims to align its employee population “across all job levels” with the U.S. census race and ethnicity data (13% Black in 2010).

As of Dec. 31, 2020 in the U.S., Coca-Cola reported that 19% of its salaried and hourly employees and 8% of its senior leaders were Black.

VERDICT

False. McDonald’s and Coca-Cola will not stop hiring white people in top position as part of diversity improvement drives, and made no announcements to that effect.

