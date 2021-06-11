Fact Check-McDonald’s ‘human meat’ claims stem from satire article

Posts sharing information that McDonald’s uses human meat in its products are not founded in fact. The claim appears to have stemmed from a satirical article.

Examples can be seen here and here .

Users online are taking the claims seriously, with comments including: ” Omg this is so sick”, “Disgusting” and “Omg!!!, freaking crazy”.

A Google search with the language used in the posts reveals an article published on the website Huzlers with the caption “McDonalds Exposed For Using Human Meat! (Must Watch Video)” (archived: here ).

Some posts and the Huzlers article mention human meat found in freezers of an Oklahoma City factory.

The text below the author’s name on the article reads: “Believe half of what you see and nothing you read online.”

The publication is labeled as “satire” according to Media Bias / Fact Check here and as “fake” and “satire” by the Columbia Journalism review, www.cjr.org/fake-beta .

The founder of Huzlers has described the website as “fauxtire” in the past, a mixture of fake and satire (here and here).

McDonald’s answered a question on its website about human meat in its food here , assuring customers that only 100% pure beef and chicken is used.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The claim has been circulating for over seven years, with Snopes debunking it in 2014 (here).

VERDICT

False. McDonald’s does not use human meat in its products. The claim originated from a satirical article.

