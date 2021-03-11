Fact Check-Posts falsely claim Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, faked first pregnancy

Social media users have been sharing posts online that claim Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, used prosthetics to fake her pregnancy with her son, Archie. This claim, showing strange shapes in a dress she wore while pregnant as “evidence”, is false.

Examples can be seen here and here . One post reads: “Whose baby is that? What's your angle? I'll buy that!—All she had to do was ‘act’ pregnant.”

The photographs used in the post were taken on Jan. 14, 2019 in Birkenhead, England and can be seen on Getty Images here , here and here . Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, were visiting the Tomorrow’s Women Wirral Charity and Hamilton Square to view a new sculpture erected for the 100th anniversary of Wilfred Owen’s death.

The couple’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019, according to his birth certificate visible www.bbc.com/news/uk-48315300 , obtained by the BBC. It includes other information including location of birth.

The couple posed for photographs two days later with their baby here .

The posts point to two photographs here and here , where Meghan’s belly does not appear to be as large as it appears to be in other photographs from the same day, like this one here .

This is due to the loose purple dress she is wearing, not because she is wearing a prosthetic. Meghan appears to be walking in the two photographs, which allowed the dress to move and cause folds in the fabric. A video of her on the day, where her belly can be seen throughout, can be seen here .

According to website whatmeghanwore.net here , the dress is from Canadian retailer Aritzia here and appears loose on the bottom.

There are many photographs throughout her pregnancy where she is visibly pregnant, examples here , here , and here .

A video showing Meghan in different points during her pregnancy can be seen here .

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that Meghan faked her pregnancy with her son, Archie.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .