Fact Check-Biden and Harris did honor veterans over Memorial Day weekend

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris did honor veterans over the Memorial Day holiday, contrary to posts on social media saying they did not.

A tweet (here) from Vice President Harris telling the American people to “enjoy the long weekend” and a “stay cool this weekend, folks” message (here) from Biden were shared in isolation and prompted concerns that the administration did not honor the commemorations.

Social media posts criticizing Biden and Harris began to appear on May 30, 2021; examples can be seen here and here .

These posts are missing context: Harris and Biden spoke about the meaning of the day on other occasions.

A review of official social media accounts, Whitehouse.gov, and various news reports for the Memorial Day weekend show that the Biden Administration made several statements honoring service members and fallen veterans from May 28 through to the official holiday on Monday.

Examples of posts from Biden are available here and here , and here .

The Twitter account for Vice President Harris shared posts honoring the military and veterans here , and here .

In an email response to Reuters, representatives for the Biden Administration shared a list of events where President Biden and the Vice President “honored our nation’s veterans.”

Biden “visited the 27th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis last Friday, where he delivered remarks to service members and their families.” Remarks about the May 28, 2021 event can be seen on Whitehouse.gov here .

Biden and Harris commemorated Memorial Day itself at Arlington National Cemetery and can been seen in video footage from the White House here . Reuters reporting on remarks made by the President can be seen here .

A complete listing of archived speeches and comments by the Biden Administration can be seen here .

VERDICT

Misleading. The Biden Administration honored veterans before and throughout the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

