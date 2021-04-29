Fact Check-Memphis police have not stopped responding to car thefts, other crimes

Social media users have been sharing a mocked-up screenshot, purporting to be from a TV news report saying that Memphis Police Department has stopped responding to certain types of crime. The image has been fabricated. Memphis Police Department has said it is false information and that it has no such plans.

Examples of the fake post can be seen here and here .

The text on the image reads: “Effective immediately. The Memphis Police Department will no longer respond to the following”.

The image then lists the following crimes: “assault charges with no injury; breaking and entering; criminal, property damage, lost or stolen property; menacing, phone harassment; larceny; disorderly conduct; and motor vehicle theft”.

The Memphis Police Department posted a message on its Facebook page here on April 26, 2021 saying that the screenshot had been fabricated.

The police post reads: “As a reminder! FAKE INFORMATION This image is circulating through social media again. THIS IS NOT TRUE and is fake information that someone (outside of WREG) created. This is not information that was generated by News Channel 3. MPD continues to respond to all calls for service. If you see this image, know that it is NOT true. If police are needed, call 901-545-2677 (COPS) or 911 for emergencies.”

WREG-TV did not immediately respond to Reuters request for conformation that the screenshot was altered. The font, however, does not match their usual news reports, with some visible here and here .

Police have responded to several crimes in Memphis recently, as reported here , here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. Memphis Police Department is not ignoring car thefts and the other crimes listed. The post saying so has been fabricated.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .