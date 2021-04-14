Fact Check-Picture does not show Mercury train that killed a cow in 1938

A 1936 Mercury streamliner and a cow named Bessie did not meet in a New York railroad collision as suggested in photos and posts circulating on social media. Reuters found the origin of the story based in satire.

Examples of the social media posts can be seen here and here .

A user posted the original photograph of the Mercury engine on Tumblr here in 2015. These trains were indeed introduced in New York in the 1930s: multiple train websites and blogs feature a Mercury train engine like that in the Tumblr post ( here , here , here ) . Old footage of the locomotive can be seen here .

Things got interesting when fellow Tumblr.com user, facts-i-just-made-up, wrote and published a story in a tumbler thread after another commentator expressed interest in bringing the discontinued trains back into use

Tumblr user facts-i-just made up, whose real name is Ari Bach, is an author( here) . Bach told Reuters in a series of messages via Tumblr: “I made it up.”

The story featured in these posts describe the image of “three toothy skulls with phallic lobed craniums” and the “bladed jaws” of a train designed to usher in the Apocalypse. In a social media user’s story, the world was spared due to the sacrificial death of a cow named Bessie, in upstate New York. When the cow was hit by the train, the impact tore the metal cover exposing the meat-eating skulls making the trains true purpose public knowledge( here ).

The author also told Reuters he was surprised at the post’s continued popularity online.

Bach was inspired to write his satirical social media post by the R.H. Giger train design hrgiger.com/ghost/ghost4.jpg from the 1995 sci-fi thriller, Species seen here .

While some users understand the implied satire of the story, Ari Bach wanted fellow users to know his post is a reminder to check the online sources for facts. “It’s meant in good humor.”

The photograph in these posts shows the 1936 Mercury Streamliner, a train that was designed by Henry Dreyfuss (here) and not Hans Richard Giger, as stated in the satirical post by Ari Bach.

VERDICT

False. The picture and attached story posted to social media originated on a satirical Tumblr thread.

