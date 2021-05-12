Fact Check-Michelle Obama’s 2020 DNC speech necklace spells ‘VOTE’

Screenshots of former first lady Michelle Obama wearing a necklace with small, pendant letters during her speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention has been digitally altered from the original letters, “VOTE”.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text on one post reads: “That awkward moment when Michelle’s necklace from the 2020 DNC goes viral.”

The post refers to her speech on August 17 at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) that took place mostly virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic on August 17-20, 2020. A video of Obama’s speech is visible on C-SPAN here .

In the video, Obama appears to wear the same shirt, earrings and hairstyle as in the screenshots. However, her necklace clearly spells out the word “VOTE”, not “MIKE”.

After Obama’s speech, news organizations reported on the “VOTE” necklace here , here , here and here .

The necklace was created by Los Angeles designer Chari Cuthbert for the brand BYCHARI (bychari.com/pages/about-us) and is visible on their website here .

VERDICT

Altered. Michelle Obama wore a necklace that spelled out the word “VOTE” during her speech for the Democratic National Convention.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .