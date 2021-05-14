Fact Check-Michigan has not authorized a 2020 presidential election audit

Claims that the U.S. state of Michigan has authorized a forensic audit of the 2020 Presidential Election are false. The Michigan Secretary of State’s office refuted the claim in an email statement to Reuters.

Groups and social media users have been sharing several versions of a false claim that reads “BREAKING: MICHIGAN AUTHORIZES FULL FORENSIC AUDIT OF 2020 ELECTION.” Examples can be seen here and here .

Tracy Wimmer, Media Relations Director at the Michigan secretary of state’s office, confirmed that claims of new audits are false. “No new audits are planned. We conducted more than 250 around the state, and those were completed months ago, and all affirmed the integrity and accuracy of the election,” Wimmer said.

The Michigan Secretary of State issued a press release on March 2, 2021, that explained how the audits in Michigan had been conducted (here). The press release includes an explanation of results in Antrim County, Michigan.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on his new blog this week that a “bombshell” pleading was filed claiming the Michigan vote was fraudulent (here).

Among multiple election fact checks, Reuters debunked in November 2020 claims about election results in Antrim County (here). Reuters found allegations that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was the owner of voting machine provider Dominion Systems to be false.

VERDICT

False. The state of Michigan has not authorized a full forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election. The Michigan Secretary of State’s office said all audits had been completed months ago, all of them confirming the integrity and accuracy of the election.

