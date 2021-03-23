Fact Check-Milwaukee judge charged with possession of child pornography did not lead Drag Queen Story Hour

Social media users have been sharing posts online that claim Milwaukee judge Brett Blomme, who was charged with possession of child pornography, was the president or leader of the “Drag Queen Story Hour.” This claim is misleading: Blomme was the former president and CEO of Cream City Foundation, a LGBTQ+ organization that was a fiscal sponsor for (but was not involved in the operations of) Drag Queen Story Hour, a project which, according to its website, involves drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores, so that “kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real”.

Examples can be seen here and here . One post’s description reads: “The whole drag-queen concept is about sexualization of the young. It has nothing to do with being "inclusive.”

On March 17, 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Justice released a statement here saying that Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Prior to being elected as a judge, Blomme was the chair of the Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Milwaukee and the president and chief executive officer of Cream City Foundation, according to local news reports here and here .

CREAM CITY FOUNDATION

Cream City Foundation is a LGBTQ+ organization that mobilizes philanthropic resources by providing scholarships and supporting non-profit organizations, according to an archived version of its about page archive.ph/krLuW . On the same page, Gary Balcerzak is listed as the president and CEO.

According to Blomme’s LinkedIn page here , he left his position at Cream City Foundation in August 2020. A statement denouncing Blomme’s actions on the foundation’s website creamcityfoundation.org/ , also refers to Blomme as its “former CEO”.

The content on the website of the foundation was removed on March 18, 2021 besides the statement on its homepage archive.ph/Zwl2P .

DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR

Prior to the removal of content on Cream City Foundation’s website, the foundation did have a page with a description and sponsor payments for Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH), archived archive.ph/g7Hzp .

Jonathan Hamilt, the executive director of Drag Queen Story Hour, told Reuters via email that Blomme has never held a position with the Milwaukee chapter of DQSH and that Cream City Foundation served as the fiscal sponsor for the chapter.

“Cream City Foundation does not direct or influence the content of our programming, and Brett Blomme has never held a position within DQSH Milwaukee nor participate directly in planning, organizing, or hosting any of our events either with our Milwaukee Chapter or on a national level,” Hamilt said.

Cream City Foundation allowed the chapter to give and receive funds as a non-profit but DQSH Milwaukee is cutting all ties with the foundation, according to Hamilt.

“Drag Queen Story Hour is an organization dedicated to creating safe inclusive spaces for children and their families,” Hamilt added. “All of our in-network drag storytellers are required to have background checks.”

VERDICT

Misleading. Milwaukee judge Brett Blomme who was arrested on child pornography charges was the former CEO of Cream City Foundation, which was a fiscal sponsor for Drag Queen Story Hour.

