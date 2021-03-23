Fact Check-Photo shows migrants at U.S. border facility in 2014, not 2021

A photograph circulating on social media shows dozens of children sitting on the floor close together. Some users claim the image is recent and depicts the current conditions at a U.S. border facility, pointing out the photo does not show children wearing masks or social distancing. The image has been mislabeled: it is from 2014.

The post here shared over 1,460 times on Facebook reads: “Now we can see how we can finally open up schools. Simply call them immigrant youth detention centers, and just-like-that no more 6-foot spacing or mask requirements. Just that simple.”

A Google reverse search of the photograph brought up an article by Breitbart here from June 5, 2014. According to the conservative outlet the images which show “processing centers in Texas along the U.S./Mexico border” were captured by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Recent photographs taken inside a U.S. border processing center in Donna, Texas can be seen here . The images, released on March 21, 2021 and provided to Reuters by Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, were captured over the weekend, according to his office.

The images show dozens of migrants separated into groups by walls of plastic sheeting, lying on the floor, and packed closely together. In one photo, people of all ages, including children, are shown sitting on the floor. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the photographed migrants appear to be wearing masks but not social distancing.

VERDICT

Mislabeled. This photo is from 2014. Recent photographs of a U.S. border processing center in Donna, Texas show migrants wearing masks and crowding close together.

