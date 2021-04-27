Fact Check-Police vehicles in Britain are exempt from MOT tests under specific legislation

A Facebook user has correctly identified a police car with an expired MOT certificate; however, his suggestion of wrongdoing is misguided. Police vehicles are exempt.

The post was originally shared on April 24 in a Facebook group dedicated to discussing criminal incidents in the Ayrshire region in Scotland. There are two images – one photo of the police vehicle and a screenshot of the expired MOT – and a caption, which reads: “Can somebody explain why this police car is driving about with no MOT?” There have since been more than 1,000 reshares of the same post (here).

An MOT refers to an annual test of cars in Britain to ensure safety, roadworthiness, and to check emissions (here , here). The status of a vehicle’s MOT certificate can be checked online via its registration number (www.check-mot.service.gov.uk/).

A check for the police car seen in the image shows the vehicle’s MOT expired on April 5, 2021. But the post is missing important context.

Under Regulation 6 (1) (xiv) of The Motor Vehicles (Tests) Regulations 1981, vehicles maintained in a government-approved workshop are exempt (here). The specific subsection reads: “A vehicle provided for police purposes and maintained in workshops approved by the Secretary of State as suitable for such maintenance, being a vehicle provided in England and Wales by a police authority or the Receiver for the Metropolitan Police District, or, in Scotland, by a police authority or a joint police committee.”

British police departments maintain and repair their own fleets in specialist workshops manned by “motor vehicle technicians”. These technicians are hired by the police (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. The police vehicle in the image has an expired MOT certificate at the time of writing, but the post does not mention that police vehicles are exempt.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .