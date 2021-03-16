Fact Check-Image from Myanmar landslide mislabelled as protest aftermath

A black and white image shared on social media that shows rows of bodies under an open-sided structure has been described as showing protesters killed in recent days in Myanmar. However, the picture is not related to the ongoing protests and instead shows victims of a jade mine collapse in the country in July 2020.

Many of the posts sharing this particular image have been remarked upon by social media users who recognise that the photograph has been incorrectly labelled. An example of the graphic picture can be seen here.

The same photograph appears in colour in a news report about the landslide from Jul 3, 2020 (here, contains graphic images) and a similar image appears in a report from different news publication dated July 6, 2020 (here). Various Facebook users also shared the photograph in July, 2020, while the open sided structure with metal beams in the picture can be seen in a shutterstock image here .

Reuters reported on the deaths at the jade mine here . More than 170 people, many of them migrants working in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state, died after mining waste collapsed into a lake.

The mislabelled image was shared amid bloody pro-democracy protests that have taken place since a military coup on Feb. 1 ignited mass demonstrations nationwide (here).

VERDICT

False. The black and white image used in the posts does not show victims of ongoing pro-democracy protests in Myanmar.

