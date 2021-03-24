Fact Check-Photo shows street in Italy after a 2019 rally, not spring break 2021

A photo of a littered street and a group of young people is being shared on social media, with users claiming the image is evidence of trash left behind by spring breakers in March 2021. Other posts claim the photo was captured in France in 2020. Both allegations are untrue: this photo, which has been mislabeled before, portrays a street in Naples, Italy in September 2019, after a Fridays for Future protest.

A recent post with the photo here shared over 2,146 times since March 22, reads: “Spring break from the kids who want to save the planet.” Some users’ comments say the image was captured in France in 2020.

It is not the first time that this photo has been mislabeled on social media. Reuters previously addressed posts that falsely claimed it showed the aftermath of a Green New Deal rally in May 2020, here . Other users have located the image in Bern, Switzerland ( here ) and Milan and Rome, Italy ( here ).

The photo portrays a crowd of young people in Naples, Italy on Sept. 27, 2019 after a Fridays for Future protest, part of student activist Greta Thunberg’s school strike movement to fight climate change around the world ( here ).

Local media reports show the photo was taken in Via Toledo, one of Naples’ main streets ( here ). Google Street View visible www.bit.ly/2WfyC5D also confirms this exact location. The photo shows a tobacco store (marked with a “T” sign), a Kiko cosmetics store, a pizzeria and a shoe store, all visible on Google Street View as well.

The photo was originally posted on Facebook ( here ) by a user, Paolo Carotenuto, who added the hashtag #FridaysForFuture. He also posted metadata showing it was taken on Sept. 27, 2019 ( here ).

Over one million people protested in Italy that day as part of the Global Climate Strike, including 80,000 people in Naples ( here ).

Miscaptioned. This photo does not show trash left behind by “spring breakers” in March 2021. It was captured in Naples in September 2019 after a Fridays for the Future protest.

