Fact Check-NASA did not discover marijuana on a meteorite fragment

Social media users have been sharing posts online that claim NASA found trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main compound found in marijuana, on a meteorite fragment. This claim is false.

Examples can be seen: here and here .

One post reads: “Marijuana in Space – NASA discovers THC on meteorite fragment. A team of astrophysicists at the University of Hawaii have created somewhat of a stir within the scientific community after the discovery of trace amounts of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) on a meteori…”

The post links to “thehealthdisorder.com”, a now-deleted website here . An archived version of the article archive.vn/PUrxQ shows that it was published on Feb. 3, 2016.

The article was debunked by cannabis magazine and website High Times on Feb. 8, 2016 archive.vn/e6ZWi , pointing to a website called “notallowedto.com” which published the same article here . The website notallowedto.com/ appears to publish satirical articles.

While it isn’t dated, the “notallowedto.com” article dates back to at least 2015 (archive.vn/NVFXq).

This “discovery” does not appear on NASA’s website here or on its social media accounts twitter.com/NASA , www.instagram.com/nasa/ or www.facebook.com/NASA .

Although the article says the news of the discovery caused a stir in the scientific community, Reuters found no evidence of the news on any credible news sources.

PolitiFact also debunked the claim on Feb. 23, 2021 here .

NASA did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that NASA discovered marijuana on a meteorite fragment.

