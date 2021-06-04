Fact Check-National Geographic Milky Way tweet is altered

The National Geographic twitter account (@NatGeo) is the latest organization to have its content turned into a controversial meme on social media.

National Geographic confirmed in an email statement to Reuters that a recent, authentic tweet, seen here , has been digitally altered into something it never tweeted.

Social media users on multiple platforms have shared an edited version of the tweet visible here , here , and here with a poster commenting “The milky way is racist - National Geographic gets woke.”

The edited tweet reads, “Bright, white and associated to milk, a white substance. Is the way our own galaxy is named, racist?”

A review of the National Geo Twitter feed revealed no instances of this version of the tweet, nor does any article called “Is the Milky Way Galaxy racist?” appear on nationalgeographic.com, as the fabricated tweet links to.

National Geographic published a blog post captioned “Our Milky Way Galaxy Is as White as, Well, Milk” on January 12, 2012, seen here .

The unedited National Geographic post and photo tweeted on May 28, 2021 discusses radio waves detected from the M81 galaxy (here).

In 2018, the magazine acknowledged a history of racist coverage in an editorial by their editor-in-chief in its April 2018 issue seen here . A Buzzfeed article discussing the publication’s efforts to change can be seen here .

VERDICT

Altered. National Geographic did not tweet this alleged tweet about the milky way, the screenshot has been edited from an unrelated tweet.

