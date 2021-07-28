Fact Check-Satire video with fake commentary about COVID-19 at the Olympics

Users are sharing a video of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics with a false commentary that they suggest was made by an NBC employee who did not realize his microphone was on. The video, which says that 60 percent of people in the stadium are going to die within 10 days, was posted on Twitter by a comedian and intended as satire.

The audio in the video says: “Am I off? Jesus Christ, this is a [expletive] disaster. We just spoke to a chief medical examiner. They said 60 percent of people in this stadium will be dead in 10 days. They’re thinking of using the swimming pool as a mass grave. Did you know that? Yeah. They’re just going to start burning bodies. Yeah. I don’t know what the [expletive] they’ll do. They’ll make sushi out of people. I don’t even know why we’re here. There are – people are already dying; they’re covering it up! One of the shot put guys is on a ventilator. One of those big hulking swimming [expletive] is dead. It’s [expletive]! The whole thing is [expletive] – Look at this [expletive], God. What is this country? Enough already. Is this the cast of Hamilton? When are we back? When am I back on?”

The video was originally posted by comedian Tim Dillon on July 23, 2021 on his Twitter page here with the caption: “Man this is crazy. NBC Employee fired after hot mic incident at Olympics. #OlympicGames”

NBC and representatives for Dillon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The Olympic games began in Tokyo on July 23, 2021. Reuters coverage of the Olympics can be seen here .

VERDICT

Satire. The video was posted by a comedian on Twitter. It does not contain audio from an NBC commentator.

