Fact Check-Photo shows woman watching climate protest outside Ivanka Trump’s house in 2017

A smiling woman photographed in a fur coat holding a wine glass was not a neighbor enjoying the sight of federal agents searching Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment, as some social media users are suggesting. The woman in the photograph was actually a neighbor of Ivanka Trump photographed in Washington D.C. on April 1, 2017 at an LGBT+ climate change protest outside Ivanka Trump’s house.

The home of Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York and personal attorney to former U.S. President Donald Trump, was searched on April 28, 2021 as part of an investigation into his business dealings with Ukraine (here).

The posts (here , here , here) show the photo of the woman with the caption, “Rudy Guiliani’s (sic) neighbors watching the FBI raid.” Another post here adds the caption, “Schaden meet Freude”, referring to the German term schadenfreude, or deriving pleasure from someone else’s misfortune.

A reverse image search revealed that the original photo, visible here , has a watermark showing it was taken by Mary F. Calvert for DailyMail.com. It was published on April 2, 2017 in a Daily Mail article, seen here . It was taken during a dance protest staged by LGBT+ activists on April 1, 2017 outside Ivanka Trump’s house in Washington D.C. against then-president Donald Trump’s executive order undoing Obama-era climate change regulations (here , here). The caption on the photo says, “Dianne Bruce (right) lives across the street from Ivanka Trump and also lives in London. She smiled as she watched the activity unfold from her front steps with a glass of wine in hand.”

Time Magazine published an interview with Bruce here , after the photo of her was shared widely on social media (here , here).

VERDICT

False. The photo shows the neighbour of Ivanka Trump, not Rudy Giuliani, and was taken in Washington D.C. in April 2017.

