Fact Check-Netanyahu did not give this speech to the Knesset in May 2021

A fictional speech attributed to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and circulated during the current upsurge in violence between Israel and Gaza dates back to a 2014 blog.

The posts ( here ) shared in May 2021 begin with the following text attributed as a breaking address delivered to the Israeli parliament, or Knesset, by Netanyahu: “We, the people of Israel, owe you a huge debt of gratitude. You have succeeded where we have failed. Because never before, in the history of the modern State of Israel, has the Jewish people been so united, like one person with one heart. Everyone in Israel, from Left to Right, secular and religious, in united in the knowledge that there is no accommodating an enemy that is sworn to the genocide of our people.”

Searching for the text in its entirety brings up past fact-checks addressing the recycled speech ( here, here, here / ) , years-old blogs ( here ) and Facebook posts as old as 2014 ( here ).

Snopes identified the source as a 2014 blog post, visible here, by a user called “Shaul B” that alludes to the fabricated nature of the speech by ending with, “... and then I awoke, and it was all a dream...”

At the top of the post, the user links to a “2021 update” visible here. The entry admits, “In 2014, I created a monster (linking to the 2014 post). I wrote a work of viral fake-news, completely unintentionally.”

He ends the recent blog post with, “I also write speeches for the Prime Minister of Israel. Hey, it’s his problem if he doesn’t want to use them...”

Reuters reached out to the Israeli government for comment as well but did not immediately hear back.

VERDICT

False. Speech to the Knesset attributed to Benjamin Netanyahu in 2021 stems from a fictional speech written in a 2014 blog.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here.