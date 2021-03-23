Fact Check-Netflix has not removed all Christian films

Social media posts in March 2021 are claiming that Netflix has removed or is planning to remove all Christian movies from its streaming platform. This is false.

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here , here and here . Some say that Netflix is “canceling all Christian moves by March 31” while others say that the streaming service has already removed all Christian titles from its library.

A quick search of the word “Christian” on Netflix (here) turns up several faith-based titles, including “The Gospel of Matthew” (2014), “The Young Messiah” (2016), “Soul Surfer” (2011), “The Healer” (2017), “Freshman Year” (2019) and “Like Arrows” (2018).

A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed to Reuters via phone that it has not removed Christian titles from its streaming platform, nor does it plan to.

In addition, the spokesperson said an upcoming Netflix original film called “A Week Away” is a faith-based musical set at a Christian summer camp for teens (www.netflix.com/title/81183451). The trailer for “A Week Away,” which will be released on March 26, is available here .

According to a People Magazine article, “The movie musical follows Will (Disney Channel's Kevin Quinn), a troubled teen who has a run-in with the law and is given two options: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. Will chooses the latter and finds himself falling in love with a fellow camper Avery (Bailee Madison, also producing) as he heals the wounds from his past” (here).

VERDICT

False. Netflix has not, nor does it plan to, remove Christian or faith-based movies from its library.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .