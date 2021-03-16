Fact Check-Nevada Attorney General did not interfere with 200,000 signature verifications in 2020 presidential election

A post has been circulating on social media which claims that the Nevada Attorney General, Aaron Ford, admitted to changing signature verifications manually for over 200,000 votes. His office told Reuters this is false. Following the 2020 U.S. presidential election the Trump campaign and its allies filed several lawsuits in Nevada related to automated signature matching, none of which were successful.

“Nevada AG admits to changing signature verifications manually for over 200,000 votes. Everyone knows this, right?” says the post (here). The same post also circulated in November 2020, after the U.S. presidential election (here , here , here), and was debunked at the time by fact checkers PolitiFact and USA Today (here , here).

Monica Moazez, Communications Director for the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, told Reuters via email that there is “no truth” in the claim made by the social media posts. “AG Ford would once again like to reiterate that there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Nevada and that our elections were fair and secure. This has been demonstrated time and time again and across numerous courts,” Moazez added.

The posts can be traced back to claims made on Fox News in November 2020 by Adam Laxalt, who was the Nevada Attorney General from Jan. 5, 2015 to Jan. 7, 2019 (ag.nv.gov/bios/bio/). In an interview, Laxalt alleged that 200,000 mail-in ballot votes were verified by machine only. He claimed that the signature verification standard on the machine that read those ballots was reduced to 40%, and the photos of the signatures were not high enough quality for signature verification to work, meaning bad signature matches could slip through the system, thereby facilitating voter fraud (here). The headline of an article about these comments matches the text of the social media posts, saying “Nevada AG admits that they changed signature verification manually for over 200,000 votes.” (here)

The Nevada Secretary of State website says that the signature is verified on every ballot received (here). It adds that “if the signature is missing or if the signature on the ballot return envelope does not match the signature on file for the voter, the ballot will not be counted until the voter verifies the signature.”

Clark County was the only county in Nevada that used Agilis ballot-sorting machines (here), which are equipped with an automated signature verification software from Parascript (www.parascript.com/) that matches signatures on ballot envelopes to voter records (here , here).

The Trump campaign and Trump’s allies filed several lawsuits against the results of the 2020 presidential election in Nevada, most of which sought to undermine or stop automated signature matching in Clark County. All of these lawsuits were either dismissed, denied or withdrawn (here , here).

In the Law v Whitmer lawsuit, the District Court published a “Findings of Fact” after reviewing evidence from Contestants and Defendants. It noted that although there is no recommended setting, the Agilis machine comes at a preset of 50. Clark County chose the setting of 40, meaning signatures must score at least 40 to be accepted without further review (here). Referring to the deposition of Jeff Ellington, the President of the company that makes the Agilis machine, the Court’s Findings of Fact says, “because the automatic signature verification is a logarithmic algorithm ... any setting between a 15 and 85 would produce substantially similar results” (here).

Signatures that scored below 40 were flagged for human verification. In the case of the November election, roughly 30% of signatures were verified by the Agilis machine and approximately 70% were flagged for human verification by Clark County employees (here , here). In the Fox News interview Laxalt starts off by saying, "we have over 600,000 mail in ballots that have been counted". 30% of 600,000 is 180,000, therefore when Laxalt says 200,000 mail in ballots were checked by machine only this roughly fits with percentage of signatures verified by the Agilis machine only laid out in the lawsuit.

Regarding Laxalt’s claims about signature image quality, the Court’s Findings of Fact says that “many comparator signatures in Clark County’s database are low-quality images […] with a DPI (dots per inch) below 200.” It also says that when an image is below 200 DPI the Agilis machine cannot match the signature and will therefore pass it along for human verification: “low-quality comparator signatures will cause the Agilis machine to not verify signatures; it will not cause the Agilis machine to erroneously accept signatures that are not genuine.” (here)

In the same lawsuit the district court found “contestants did not prove under any standard of proof that the Agilis machine malfunctioned in a manner sufficient to raise reasonable doubt as to the outcome of the election” (here) and that “Clark County’s use of Agilis machines was lawful under Nevada law” (here). The first judicial district court of the States of Nevada also found in the Kraus v Cegavske lawsuit that there was no evidence of errors when the automated Agilis system was used: “No evidence was presented that there is any indication of any error in Clark County’s Agilis signature match rate.” (here).

On Dec. 2, 2020 Ford issued a statement addressing Laxalt and his claims: “Because I take fraud claims seriously, I have personally requested that President Trump's team, including former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, file an official complaint and supporting evidence with my office. They have yet to send in a complaint that details and provides evidence for the allegations they have publicly been making. Absent such a complaint and supporting evidence, these claims of widespread voter fraud remain baseless and, moreover, are insulting to the countless of elections workers who have diligently overseen our elections.” (here)

As reported by Reuters here , state and federal judges - some appointed by former President Trump - dismissed more than 50 lawsuits brought by Trump or his allies alleging election fraud and other irregularities in the 2020 presidential election. Independent experts, governors and state election officials from both parties say there was no evidence of widespread fraud.

Reuters has previously debunked false claims related to the 2020 presidential election in Nevada (here , here , here).

VERDICT

False. Nevada Attorney General’s Office told Reuters that he did not admit to having changed signature verifications manually on ballots. The claims can be traced back to disproved allegations made by the former Attorney General.

