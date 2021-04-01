Fact Check-Photo shows former Nike CEO in his office with various artworks

Social media users have been sharing posts online that say Nike CEO Mark Parker is posing surrounded by “disturbing artwork”. This assertion is missing context; Parker is the former, not current, CEO of Nike and photos show that he has a large variety of artworks in his office, including some from surrealist artist Mark Ryden.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text on one post reads: “Dark to light is no joke! These people need to be taken down! CEO of Nike’s disturbing artwork.” Another one reads: “The evil ones who rule this world…the synagogue of satan…these “ppl” are SICK.”

Parker was the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Nike for 14 years and continues to serve as executive chairman, according to Nike’s website (here). He stepped down as Nike CEO in 2020 and was replaced by John Donahoe (here).

Mark Ryden is an artist known for his “pop surrealism” paintings with cultural connotations. His work ranges from “cryptic to cute, treading a fine line between nostalgic cliché and disturbing archetype”, according to his website, here .

An article published on Nov. 7, 2013 by The Wall Street Journal here contains the same photograph of Parker in his office as in the posts on social media, with Ryden’s “The Magic Circus” and “Pink Lincoln” paintings visible behind Parker here and www.markryden.com/pink-lincoln . The article discusses Parker’s creativity and mentions that his office contained some of Ryden’s artworks.

More photographs of Parker’s office can be seen in an article published in 2011 by Freshness magazine here . Ryden’s artworks are among the many design and art items in the room.

Parker has objects from many artists, including Riusuke Fukahori (visible here , similar works here ) and a piece by Kris Kuksi here , visible in the photograph in the claim.

“Parker’s office is jam-packed with a frenzied collection of art and shoes that manifests all of the various influences and iterations of the Nike lineage,” the Freshness article reads.

Artworks shown in the article include “Maple Tree Nymph” here and “The Creatix” www.markryden.com/the-creatix .

The social media posts surfaced after the release of a pair of “Satan Shoes” purported to contain a drop of human blood as part of a collaboration with “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X. The shoes are customized Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that contain red ink and "one drop of human blood" in the sole, according to a website describing the 666 pairs of limited edition shoes (here).

Nike sued the company on March 29, 2021, the same day the shoes were released, saying that producer MSCHF Product Studio Inc infringed on and diluted its trademark with the black-and-red, devil-themed shoes (here).

Users on social media have reacted strongly since the release of the shoes, voicing their dislike in posts (examples here , here and here ).

VERDICT

Missing context. Mark Parker is the former, not current, CEO of Nike and had some artworks by surrealist artist Mark Ryden’s in his office among other artworks and design items.

