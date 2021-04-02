Fact Check-‘Satan shoes’ were produced without Nike’s approval, company says

Social media users have said global athletics brand Nike created “Satan Shoes” in a collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X. This claim is false, Nike says. It said it is not connected to the project and sued the company that created the customized shoes on the day they were released.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The posts refer to the release of “Satan Shoes” purported to contain a drop of human blood as part of a collaboration with “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X. The launch was produced by MSCHF Product Studio Inc.

The shoes are customized Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that contain red ink and "one drop of human blood" in the sole, according to a website describing the 666 pairs of limited edition shoes (here).

Nike sued the company on March 29, 2021, the same day the shoes were released, saying that MSCHF infringed on and diluted its trademark with the black-and-red, devil-themed shoes (here).

A federal judge on April 1, 2021 ordered the Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales (here).

Although it was not able not reveal details on pending legal matters, Nike told Reuters via email that the company does not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF.

“The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike’s approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project,” Nike said.

MSCHF sent a statement to Reuters via email, visible mschf.xyz/statement.pdf , saying the company hopes to work with Nike and the court to resolve the case.

“We are not affiliated with Nike, as we have consistently iterated to the press,” the statement reads. “We were honestly surprised by the action Nike has taken, and immediately after Nike’s counsel sent us notice we reached out but received no response.”

The company says in the statement that the company created “Jesus Shoes” (jesus.shoes/) a year ago, which are also customized Nike shoes.

“Heresy only exists in relation to doctrine: who is Nike to censor one but not the other?” the statement asks.

VERDICT

Partly false. MSCHF Product Studio Inc released 666 pairs of customized Nike Air Max 97 sneakers in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X. Nike said the company was not aware of the product, and it sued MSCHF on the day the shoes were released.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .