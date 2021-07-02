Fact Check-Female senators’ meal was not a Juneteenth celebration

Photos of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and female senators meeting for a meal at the VP’s residence have been falsely labeled online as a get together to celebrate Juneteenth, the new U.S. federal holiday that commemorates the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans.

The images were captured on June 15 (not June 19), at a bipartisan dinner for female senators hosted by Harris. The photos were criticized for lack of diversity while also being mistaken for being taken on Juneteenth ( here , here ).

The picture in this post was originally published by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (D-MI) on Twitter here . Sen. Debbie Fischer (R-NE) also shared images of the event here .

According to Politico here , 21 out of the 24 women currently serving at the Senate attended to the gathering ( here ).

These bipartisan dinners used to be common in Washington prior to the retirement of former Sen. Barbara Mikulski (D-Md) in 2017, Politico reported here . Mikulski started the tradition with former Sen. Kay Bailey (R-Texas).

Juneteenth, or June 19th, marks the day in 1865 when a Union general informed a group of enslaved people in Texas that they had been made free two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris signed a bill on June 17 making Juneteenth the 11th federally recognized holiday ( here ).

False. Photos were captured at a dinner for female senators hosted by Harris on June 15, not a “Juneteenth celebration”.

