Fact Check-Photo does not show Nancy Pelosi in 1959

A black and white photograph circulating on social media shows a woman in a bathing suit and a group of men, behind a sign that reads “Miss Lube Rack”. Some users claim the image shows young U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 1959. This claim is false.

Most iterations read: “I know, you have no idea!! She could be a Movie star? Recording artist? Politician? Her name is Nancy D’Alesandro Still stumped? Nancy D’Alesandro is today known as Nancy Pelosi the former Miss Lube Rack 1959!”.

The photograph featured in this claim can be seen on Getty Images here as part of the LIFE Picture Collection. It was captured in 1951, not 1959 as claimed in social media posts.

The description reads: “Muller's Car Wash employees pose with beauty contest participant, 'Miss Lube Rack,' in Hollywood, California”. More imagery from that day can be seen here .

Nancy Pelosi, who was previously named Nancy D’Alesandro, was born in Baltimore, Maryland on March 26, 1940 ( here ). However, at the time the picture in this claim was captured, she was only 11 years old and so evidently could not be the woman featured in the photograph.

A 12-year-old Nancy can be seen with her family here an archive photo from the Baltimore Sun.

Similar versions of this claim saying the image shows Pelosi have been circulating since at least 2013 ( here , here ) and it has previously been debunked by Snopes here .

VERDICT

False. Photo does not show Nancy Pelosi as “Miss Lube Rack” in 1959.

