Fact Check-False claim about Barack Obama and Osama bin Laden

Posts claiming that former U.S. President Barack Obama and former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden are the same person are false.

A post with over 2,000 views can be seen here .

The post includes a photo of Bin Laden morphing into a photo of Obama. Comments on the post include: “Is this true?”, “That’s him alright”, “Ugh im soo done with all the evil in the world”, and “Good post. I always noticed this.”

In what was considered one of Obama’s greatest national security victories, bin Laden was killed in a firefight with U.S. forces in Pakistan on May 1, 2011, ending a nearly 10-year worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks (here). Obama made the announcement in a White House speech, visible here .

An image of Obama in the situation room while the raid to kill bin Laden was taking place can be seen here .

Bin Laden was born in 1957 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while Obama was born in 1961 in Honolulu, Hawaii ( here , here , here ).

The two men also look clearly different, visible in Reuters photographs here , here , here and here .

Reuters Fact Check previously debunked an altered photo allegedly showing Obama with Bin Laden here .

VERDICT

False. Barack Obama and Osama bin Laden are clearly not the same person.

