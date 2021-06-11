Fact Check-Video does not show the Atlantic and Pacific oceans ‘meeting without mixing’

A five-year-old video of the Fraser River Plume in the Strait of Georgia in Canada is being shared online as if to represent the Atlantic and Pacific oceans meeting off the southern tip of South America. The original footage posted to YouTube by user Maryan Pearson has over 364,828 views since Pearson posted it.

Recent versions claiming the footage shows the Pacific and Atlantic oceans meeting off of Tierra del Fuego archipelago in the southernmost tips of Argentina and Chile can be seen here and here .

The videos show two expansive bodies of water that appear not to be mixing, creating an incredible natural phenomenon. While the video is authentic, it has been mislabeled.

The video actually shows the Fraser River Plume, as also seen here on Ocean Networks Canada’s website, an initiative of the University of Victoria in British Columbia. According to the website, the phenomenon is created by “a puddle of light water (formed by mixing fresh Fraser water with salt water) that floats on top of the more saline (and more dense) Strait of Georgia water.” (here)

More on river plumes can be seen here .

Actual video of the notoriously treacherous waters (here) of South America’s tip at Cape Horn (here) can be seen in National Geographic video here .

The original YouTube video, seen here and of much higher quality than the recent versions recirculating, was posted by Maryan Pearson. It bears the caption, “The river water (Fraser River) flows into the ocean water (Strait of Georgia): a short video clip shot from the BC Ferries boat from Nanaimo, Vancouver Island (Duke Point) to Vancouver (Tsawwassen).”

She acknowledged the video’s miscaptioned versions by linking to an AFP Fact Check (here) debunking this same claim.

Another video of the same phenomenon taking place in the Strait of Georgia can be seen here .

VERDICT

False. The video does not show the Atlantic and Pacific oceans meeting near South America; the miscaptioned video shows the Fraser River Plume flowing into the Pacific Ocean in Canada.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .