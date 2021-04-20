Fact Check-Ohio did not lift mask mandate on April 5, 2021

The Ohio Department of Health replaced its old mask mandate with a new one on April 5, 2021. Under the new order masks are still mandatory, contrary to what some social media users are claiming.

The posts (here , here) say: “Why isn’t this ALL over the News?!?! Our Mask mandate was lifted on April 5th!” and “Read #9 masks are no longer mandatory in Ohio but Dewine isn’t saying anything bc he wants us to keep wearing them!!!”

To support this claim, the posts show an authentic order issued by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) on April 5, visible here , which rescinds the “Director’s Order for Facial Coverings throughout the State of Ohio signed July 23, 2020” (see point 9).

But the July 2020 face covering mandate was replaced by other face covering restrictions.

The ODH released a statement on Twitter on April 8 here correcting the misinformation about the mask mandate, saying: “Although several orders were rescinded when the new Social Distancing/Facial Coverings/Non-Congregating Order was issued, masks remain required until we reach 50 cases per 100,000 for a 2-week period.”

Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, tweeted on April 5 here explaining that the July 2020 order for facial coverings was rescinded to make way for new guidance. He said the Ohio Department of Health “is consolidating its health orders and will issue a simplified health order that encompasses previous orders and streamlines them.”

The new order here was released on April 5, the same day the old order was rescinded. This order, and an updated version from April 8 here , both explain that masks are still mandatory in Ohio in certain settings barring exemptions: “Everyone should wear a mask when engaging with others outside their household. Facial coverings have proven to be an effective weapon in the fight against COVID-19.”

This followed an April 6 tweet from ODH here saying: “Please continue wearing your face masks when you're out and around others.”

After some states removed mask mandates (here), at the end of March 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated his call for governors to keep or reinstate mask mandates amid a surge in COVID-19 cases (here , here).

VERDICT

False. Ohio rescinded its July 2020 mask mandate on April 5 but replaced it with a new one on the same day. It did this to simplify the guidance and highlight the most important parts of infection control, including wearing masks.

