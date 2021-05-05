Fact Check-Congresswoman Ilhan Omar didn’t say ‘all white men should be put in chains as slaves’

A fabricated quote attributed to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar about Islam is circulating online. Reuters found no evidence that Omar ever said this. The quote reads: “I am America’s hope and the president’s nightmare. I think all white men should be put in chains as slaves because they will never submit to Islam.”

Examples can be seen here and here .

The first part of the quote is accurate. Omar did say the quote “I am America’s hope and the president’s nightmare,” in an interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on July 13, 2017.

She can be heard saying these words at the 01:08 mark here .

Omar does not mention the second sentence about white men throughout the interview.

The post with the claim includes a photograph of Omar taken for the September 2017 issue of TIME magazine time.com/collection/firsts/ with text that reads: “Her own Twitter words”. She does not, however, say this quote in her interview with TIME magazine here .

It also does not exist on Omar’s Twitter pages twitter.com/IlhanMN and twitter.com/Ilhan , or in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials here .

Omar’s representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reuters did not find any evidence of Omar saying the second part of the quote. The quote was also debunked by fact checkers Snopes here , AFP here , PolitiFact here , FactCheck.org here , and Africa Check here .

Reuters Fact Check has debunked various false and often Islamophobic claims about Omar here , here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar ever said white men should be in chains as slaves for never submitting to Islam.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .