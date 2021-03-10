Fact Check-False QAnon claims that Oprah is wearing an ankle monitor during interview

Social media users have been sharing posts online claiming that Oprah Winfrey is wearing an ankle monitor in an interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that aired on March 7, 2021. These claims are linked to the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory that alleges Donald Trump is waging war against a cabal of elites. Reuters has debunked claims that Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres and Joe Biden were wearing ankle bracelets as supposed “evidence” that they were arrested as part of this cabal in the past.

Examples of these posts being made can be seen here , here , and here .

One post’s description reads: “Oprah, why you gotta ankle monitor on? Lol Saw this while watching the Prince Harry Meghan Markle interview. I told y’all arrests are goin on behind the scenes. Oprah is a witch and was part of a child sex trafficking cult.”

The posts point to Winfrey’s right ankle covered by her brown boots.

A video of the full interview can be seen on CBS, here .

Winfrey’s right ankle is visible throughout various points in the video, such as 33:00, 35:20 and 42:25, but there is no visible ankle monitor. The images in the posts seem to point to creases in Winfrey’s boots.

They are likely connected to the QAnon conspiracy theory that claims prominent Democrats and powerful celebrities are a part of a child sex trafficking ring ( here ). “Q”, the secret leader of the group, has falsely predicted the arrest of Hilary Clinton, for example, in the past (here).

Reuters Fact Check previously debunked the claim that Winfrey was wearing an ankle monitor in a video of her cooking spaghetti carbonara at home here . Reuters also debunked similar false ankle monitor claims about Ellen DeGeneres (here ) and Joe Biden (here ).

Any arrest of Winfrey would of course have been widely reported by news organizations.

Winfrey has previously responded to conspiracy claims that she was arrested, saying in a March 2020 tweet: “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.” ( here )

Winfrey conducted an interview with Sister Joan Chittister on Jan. 10, 2021 here and with Tom Brady on Feb. 14, 2021 here . Her ankles are visible in both videos without an ankle monitor.

Claims that Winfrey is on home arrest with the ankle monitor are baseless, as she has traveled to a variety of locations including Prince Harry and Meghan’s home in Montecito, California for the interview, as reported by Architectural Digest here. .

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that Oprah Winfrey is wearing an ankle monitor or was arrested. The posts show images of creases in her boots.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .