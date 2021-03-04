Fact Check-Clarifying organ donations

Social media users have been sharing a post that suggests organ donors can have their organs taken for donation only when they are alive. While some organs, such as a single kidney, can be donated while the donor is alive, most organ donations occur after the donor has died. The medical profession considers people whose brains have irreversibly ceased to function to be dead.

“Are you an organ donor? Did you know that organs can only be procured from a living body?” says the post (here). Comments include, “Nope. I’d prefer not to give a hospital reason to kill me,” and “DEFINITELY NOT AN ORGAN DONOR!”

Information on the U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation website explains that: “most organ and tissue donations occur after the donor has died [but] some organs (including a kidney or part of a liver or lung) and tissues can be donated while the donor is alive.” (here) In 2020 just under 6,000 organ donors were living and just over 12,000 were deceased (here).

(See also: ‘General Donation Questions here and ‘Living Organ Donation’ here ).

An organ can be donated only if it is still functioning, so the organ itself cannot be dead tissue. However, someone whose brain has irreversibly ceased to function is recognized as dead, even if other organs can be kept functioning through mechanical means. This is commonly referred to as “brain death.”

On its website explaining organ donation, the U.S. government says “Brain death is death and it is irreversible. Someone who is brain dead cannot recover.” (here. A similar site maintained by Britain’s National Health Service says: “Brain death is legal death. If someone's brain dead, the damage is irreversible and, according to UK law, the person has died.” here ).

This definition of brain death is widely accepted in law. However, there are some people who argue that, when some other major organ systems can still function, a person should not be considered dead, even when the brain has irreversibly ceased functioning.

Some comments on the Facebook post express concern over organs being hypothetically donated if they were to later “come back to life” after being declared dead. Yale’s Neurocritical Care Society explains here that for a brain death diagnosis, “the cause of the brain injury must be known with its effect on the brain being permanent.” They add that, “If the clinician has any doubt as to whether there can be even minimal recovery, brain death is not declared.” Physicians will do a series of tests to ensure brain death has occurred before they consider extracting organs for donation (see ‘Brain Death Testing’ here ).

Organs can only be taken from certain deceased donors: only 3 in 1,000 of those who register as organ donors can actually donate their organs when they die because they have to die in very specific circumstances where the organ is still preserved (see ‘Medical Care of Potential Donors’ here ). The website explains that a transplant team determines what organs and tissues can be used at the time of death “based on clinical evaluation, medical history and other factors.” (see ‘Who Can be a Donor’ here ).

VERDICT

Missing context. It is not true that organs can be donated only from a living body, although only functioning organs can be donated. Most donated organs come from people whose brains have irreversibly ceased to function and who are considered dead.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .