Fact Check-The ‘sterile EO’ label was not removed from the outer packaging of lateral flow tests because the government is trying to trick you 

Claims that the UK government is trying to trick citizens into taking a hazardous lateral flow test by altering the kit’s outer packaging are false. Lateral flow tests are safe, and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has told Reuters that the packaging change was for a practical reason.

The claim was initially made by a Facebook user who has spread false information in the past about the sterilisation process of swabs used in lateral flow tests. He had said swabs were dangerous due to being sterilised with ethylene oxide (EO), a known carcinogen. This is not true. Reuters has addressed this claim in depth here and here.

In his latest video, the user notes the outer packaging of new NHS (National Health Service) lateral flow tests no longer exhibit a printed symbol stating “sterile EO”. He suggests this demonstrates the government is trying to hide evidence of his first baseless theory: that lateral flow tests are harmful (here).

“It’s sneaky… they’ve got wise,” the user says, as he presents two unopened test kits. “The people that make these tests have got wise. They know that ethylene oxide is detrimental to our health.”

Pointing to the newest test, he adds: “At a glance you’d go: ‘Oh, there’s no ethylene oxide on these ones. These tests are safe’… They’ve removed vital information regarding your health when using these for a test…

“What matters is we don’t want to put it on the packet because then you’ll continue to test thinking it’s not on the test. Speaks for itself.”

However, this is not true. The user points out himself that the “sterile EO” marker still exists on the instructions inside the packaging, which DHSC told Reuters was to comply with regulatory needs. Such needs require an index of symbols relevant to all components of the lateral flow test kit.

According to the DHSC, the decision to remove the “sterile EO” label from the outer packaging was due to the box containing all equipment for the test, despite only the swab being sterilised with ethylene oxide. Therefore, the department said, the “sterile EO” label remains on the individual packaging for the swab, where it has always been.

VERDICT

False. The “sterile EO” label was removed from the outer packaging because it did not refer to every component in the test kit. The label remains on the individual packaging of the swab and on the back of the instruction leaflet.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .