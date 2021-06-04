Fact Check-Photo of bruised Palestinian-American teenager is from 2014 – an Israeli police officer has since been convicted over his beating

A photo of a beaten and bruised teenager has been shared on social media in conjunction with the recent violence between Israel and Hamas; however, the image is seven years old. The person responsible for the boy’s injuries has also since been convicted of assault and battery.

The image was posted to Facebook on May 22, the day after a ceasefire came into force in Gaza, and has since been shared tens of thousands of times (here and here). It shows Tariq Khdeir, a then 15-year-old American boy of Palestinian descent, being escorted by Israeli guards. His face appears swollen and he has two black eyes.

The caption accompanying the image on Facebook reads: “Tariq Abu Khudair [sic], a Palestinian kid, is facing an Israeli occupation court with these bruises and torturing marks caused by Israeli soldiers. How can we understand the silence of human rights groups and children organisations?”

This post, however, is not entirely accurate – and is missing crucial context.

Khdeir’s case made international headlines in 2014 after video surfaced of him being held down and beaten by Israeli border police (here). The incident happened while Khdeir was over from the United States visiting family in East Jerusalem – and during a period of unrest in the city sparked by the earlier abduction and murder of Khdeir’s cousin, Mohammed (here).

Police at the time said Khdeir was one of six arrested during the Jerusalem clashes (here); however, the teenager was eventually released on July 6 – the day the Facebook image was captured. He was initially held under house arrest, but later travelled home to the United States (here and here). In January 2015, all charges against him in relation to the clashes were dropped (here).

U.S. officials expressed concern over the incident, saying it was “profoundly troubled” by reports of the 15-year-old’s beating, and had condemned any use of excessive force (here).

One of the Israeli officers responsible for Khdeir’s injuries, said by his family to amount to a broken nose, chin and bruised eyes (here), was eventually convicted of assault and battery. He was sentenced to 45 days’ community service and a suspended term of four months in prison; although, Israel’s Justice Ministry police internal affairs department told Reuters it had requested he be jailed for seven months (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. The photo is from 2014. Tariq Khdeir returned to the United States, and Israel dropped all charges against him. The officer responsible for Khdeir’s injuries was later convicted of assault and battery.

