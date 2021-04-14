Fact Check-Evidence shows vaccines are effective; the UK government is reviewing immunity passports   

Reuters has seen misleading posts suggesting immunisation does not protect people against COVID-19 and that so-called vaccine passports serve an ulterior agenda. However, jabs are effective, and the government is considering COVID-status certificates to lift restrictions.

Hundreds of Facebook users have shared the image, which asks what the “vax passport” is “really for” after noting inoculated people can still catch the virus and are required to follow coronavirus regulations (here).

“We will need a vax passport to show we have immunity,” the post says. “But you can still catch it, you can still spread it, you still need to get tested, you still need to quarantine, you still need a mask, you still need to distance. So what’s the passport realy [sic] for???”

These statements omit vital context.

VACCINES

As previous Reuters fact checks have demonstrated, evidence from clinical trials and the real world shows that people vaccinated against COVID-19 have the best protection (here).

Early data suggests immunisation reduces transmission, but scientists say more research is needed to be certain. One study found that vaccination of a household member reduces transmission within the home by at least 30%, a review from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) found.

Andrea Ammon, ECDC Director, said she “welcomed the positive early indications that the risk of onward transmission seems to be reduced in those who are vaccinated” and still expects infections to “significantly decrease as vaccination coverage increases” despite new variants (here).

Government data shows that deaths in Britain have plummeted in recent months (here) and there is “good evidence” that vaccines are reducing transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, according to a parliament blog on April 1 (here).

However, both the EU and the UK government say this data is in its early stages and that COVID-19 restrictions, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, are also important to keep cases down (here).

VACCINE PASSPORTS

The purpose of so-called vaccine passports would be to “provide reassurance that an individual is at reduced risk of transmission”, a government review published on April 5 said.

The report added that “COVID-status certification” could allow lockdown to be lifted more safely; for example, allowing concerts to admit more participants and social distancing rules to be relaxed. (here , page 3).

The idea of asking people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to access crowded spaces is controversial and more than 70 British lawmakers signalled their opposition on April 2 (here). No decision has been made and the government has instructed senior minister Michael Gove to review the possible role of immunity certificates, saying there are complex ethical issues to explore (here and here).

VERDICT

Missing context. Data shows vaccinated individuals have greater protection against COVID-19 and the government is considering immunity certificates to allow lockdown to be lifted more safely.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .