Fact Check-UK home secretary’s photo was during arrest of suspected trafficker – not an immigration raid

A picture of the UK’s home secretary has been misrepresented by social media users, who claim it shows her watching over an immigration raid in London.

Priti Patel was said to be having “a nice day out” while “watching a scared person being evicted from their home and thrown in an immigration van” on May 20. The comment was posted alongside a photo of Patel watching a handcuffed male being escorted from a building (here). Other examples can be seen here and here).

However, the photo has been misrepresented - it actually shows the arrest of a person suspected of facilitating illegal immigration (bit.ly/3fwmDch , here and here). He is one of two men, aged 28 and 52, arrested in east London on May 19 following an investigation carried out by the National Crime Agency.

Five licensed mini-cab drivers were also arrested and are suspected of transporting migrants to or from pick-up points

It is not clear why the home secretary went along to the arrest which she later called a “significant win” for British law enforcement.

“The arrests secured by the NCA have broken up a callous criminal gang and put vile people smugglers behind bars,” she said.

“These criminal gangs don’t care for the people they traffic. They’re treating innocent lives as a commodity and lining their pockets while people are dying.”

VERDICT

Missing context. The photo shows the home secretary accompanying police to the arrest of a suspected human trafficker.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .