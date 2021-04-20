Fact Check-False Nancy Pelosi quote about Matt Gaetz

Posts claiming that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi uttered a quote about congressman Matt Gaetz and the various allegations against him are fabricated, a representative of the Speaker told Reuters. The claims on social media are presented without any evidence.

Examples can be seen here and here . The quote reads: "Not any other human has ever been more deserving of what’s coming for them than is Matt Gaetz."

The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz may have violated sex-trafficking laws by paying travel expenses for a 17-year-old female, according to a U.S. law enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity (here).

The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee is also investigating Gaetz for allegations including possible sexual misconduct and illicit drug use (here).

Reuters could not find any record of Pelosi making the remark as quoted above. A declaration of this kind by the House Speaker would likely have been widely reported on by news organizations. Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, told Reuters via email: “This is made up.”

A Google search of the quote (here) does not reveal any credible results.

The quotes do not exist on Pelosi’s Twitter page twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi or in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials (here).

Pelosi did say on April 1, 2021 that Gaetz should be removed from the House Judiciary Committee if the allegations against him are true, as reported here by CBS News.

Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked several fabricated quotes attributed to Pelosi, which can be seen here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. Nancy Pelosi did not say: “Not any other human has ever been more deserving of what’s coming for them than is Matt Gaetz.”

