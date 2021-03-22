Fact Check-No evidence Pelosi invested in foreign oil stock the day before Biden cancelled the Keystone XL Pipeline

Posts have been circulating on social media claiming that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bought $1.5 million in foreign oil stock the day before the “shut down of american line (sic).” There is no evidence of this transaction in Pelosi’s Financial Disclosure Reports which she is required to file under the Ethics in Government Act. In addition, a representative for Pelosi told Reuters that this is claim is false.

“WELL WELL PELOSI buys 1.5m in foreign oil stock day before shut down of american line. Still think its (sic) about people,” say the posts (here , here , here).

The “American line” is likely referring to the Keystone XL Pipeline, a long-gestating project that would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of heavy oil-sands crude from Canada’s Alberta to Nebraska (here).

U.S. President Joe Biden cancelled the project on his first day in office on Jan. 21, 2021 citing environmental and economic concerns, laid out here in section 6 of a White House briefing.

Texas and several other U.S. states have sued the Biden administration over his decision to revoke a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline (here).

The Keystone XL Pipeline is an extension of the Keystone Pipeline System, operating since 2010. A map of both can be seen here .

The Financial Disclosure Reports section of the Clerk of the House of Representatives website shows here that Pelosi has filed two Periodic Transaction Reports (PTR) in 2021: one on Jan. 21 (visible here ) and one March 9 (visible here ).

The two reports show that the speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi (the owner is marked as “SP,” which stands for ‘spouse,’ as seen here ), purchased shares and call options in the asset management firm AllianceBernstein (here), Apple, Tesla and Walt Disney Company. None of these companies are oil companies and none of the transactions happened on Jan. 19, the day before Biden revoked a key permit for Keystone XL, as the social media posts claim.

Under the Ethics in Government Act, visible here , members of Congress are required to file PTRs, in which they must report each “purchase, sale or exchange involving stocks, bonds, commodities futures, or other securities (e.g., cryptocurrencies) owned by you, your spouse, or your dependent child when the amount of the transaction exceeds $1,000.”

The Act explains here that PTRs should be filed 30 days or less from when the filer became aware of the transaction, but no later than 45 days after the transaction, adding “extensions will not be grated for PTRs.”

As such, a PTR would have had to have been filed for the alleged $1.5 million investment and for a transaction on Jan. 19 the PTR would have had to have been filed by March 5, however, no such PTR was filed.

Reuters found no evidence of credible media reports supporting the claim made in the social media posts.

Drew Hammill, who serves as Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, told Reuters via email that the claim in the social media posts is “completely false.”

False. Reuters found no evidence of any such payment in Pelosi’s Financial Disclosure reports or in credible media reports. Pelosi’s representatives deny the claim.

