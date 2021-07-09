Fact Check-Pelosi is not blocking Capitol Police from testifying about January 6 attack

Posts are falsely sharing the claim that U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not let Capitol Police testify about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The text on the posts reads: “PELOSI WON’T LET CAPITOL POLICE TESTIFY ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED JAN 6. THAT TELLS YOU EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW.”

Comments on the posts include: “More and more it is looking suspicious”, “Inside job probably planned by Pelosi” and “It tells me again she’s a liar and a fraud! Get her out of there!”

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi named eight members to a committee investigating the events leading up to and on Jan. 6, when supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Democrat Joe Biden from being certified the winner of last November's presidential election (here). The members of the committee and their roles can be seen here .

Five people died as a result of the violence, including a Capitol police officer. Other law enforcement officers suffered severe injuries as they battled the angry mob. Just before the attack, Trump delivered fiery remarks at the White House and then encouraged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill (here).

Chairman Bennie Thompson, appointed by Pelosi, will lead the select committee in investigating the Jan 6 attack.

“Although we eagerly await the arrival of our five other colleagues, many of us hope to begin the process with a hearing in which Capital Police Officers themselves could be able to testify about their experiences,” Cheney said in a meeting with press on July 1, 2021 (here).

Reuters found no evidence that Pelosi is preventing Capitol police from testifying.

Drew Hammill, spokesman for Pelosi, told Reuters via email: “This is completely false.”

United States Capitol Police also confirmed to Reuters via email that the claim is “absolutely false.”

VERDICT

False. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not preventing Capitol police from testifying about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

