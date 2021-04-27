Fact Check- Satirical article by the Babylon Bee about Nancy Pelosi taken seriously

An article from a satirical website that alleges that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked babies for sacrificing their lives for women’s rights, is being taken seriously by some social media users.

Posts show screenshots or links to an article by satirical website Babylon Bee with the headline: “Pelosi Thanks Millions of Babies For Sacrificing Their Lives For Women’s Rights.” Captions and comments show that some users are taking the article seriously. One comment, for example, says: “Sacrifice? They never had a choice. Pelosi is awful" (here); “Wow what a piece of Shit … (here); “That’s truly sick. I despise that woman” and “Pelosi makes me sick” (here).

The picture that accompanies the article is from a speech Pelosi made on April 20, 2021 after the reading of guilty verdicts in the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd (here , here).

The links and the words “BabylonBee.com” next to the dateline in the screenshots show that this article preview comes from the satirical website Babylon Bee, and can be seen here . The Babylon Bee describes itself here as “the world’s best satire site […] We write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life.”

VERDICT

Satire. This is a satirical article which comes from Babylon Bee, which clearly identifies itself as a satire site.

