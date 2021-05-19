Fact Check-Mike Pence was not ‘shot while fleeing military arrest’ on April 14

Posts sharing information that former Vice President Mike Pence was shot while fleeing military arrest are false. There is no credible evidence to support this claim.

Examples can be seen here and here , with the headline shown on most posts: "Pence Shot While Fleeing Military Arrest”.

The story was first published by Real Raw News on May 15, 2021 (archived archive.ph/MX7bq ) and has since been replicated on different websites, visible for example archive.ph/GHK9B and archive.ph/7xZQn .

Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked claims made by Real Raw News, here and here .

The website includes a disclaimer in its about page realrawnews.com/about-us/ that reads: “Information on this website is for informational and educational purposes. Segments of this website may contain humor, parody, or satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice of legal counsel.”

The publication is rated as a “questionable source” with “very low” factual reporting according to Media Bias / Fact Check, here .

There is no evidence to support any of these claims. Pence has been active on social media twitter.com/Mike_Pence . Pence’s representative did not respond to Reuters calls for comment.

Reuters reported that on April 29, 2021, Pence spoke for half an hour in Columbia, South Carolina, to the Palmetto Family Council, a religious conservative group. It was his first speech since he and then-President Donald Trump handed over power to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Jan. 20 (here).

Pence appeared in good health while speaking at the event, just a few weeks after he underwent a surgical procedure to implant a pacemaker in his chest (here)

Pence made an appearance again at a private event in Texas in the first week of May 2021 (here).

The article references “Trump’s war on the Deep State,” indicating the article is linked or inspired by the widely debunked QAnon conspiracy theory. The theory espouses that former President Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies (here).

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence to show that former Vice President Mike Pence was shot while fleeing military arrest.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .